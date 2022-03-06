SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Delwin Graves of the state of Utah has had multiple run-ins with the police in recent years.

As of March 5, a West Valley City officer was allegedly dispatched regarding “suspicious circumstances” of a stolen vehicle. Law enforcement located a ski mask over Delwin Graves’ car’s vin number.

The officer responded to a dispatch call in Kearns where the car was hijacked along with a trailer loaded with expensive property amounting to $28,000.

The stolen vehicle allegedly attempted to crash into police during the suspects fleet and has since been recovered as of a few weeks ago.

Graves was found to have several felony warrants and proceeded to flee on foot out of the residence’s back door, refusing to comply with law enforcement commands.

The suspect then allegedly brandished a large knife at the officer and was confronted at gunpoint, asking officers to shoot him.

Following these events, Graves fled on foot again, jumping numerous fences. He then tried to enter a residence while holding the knife, and was tased by law enforcement as a result.

Upon a police search, heroin and drug paraphernalia were found on Graves’ person.

The suspect has an extensive criminal history including theft, drug possession, and many other types of crime.

Currently, Graves has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, one count of theft by receiving stolen property, three counts of assault against police officers with a weapon of force, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, two counts of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, one count of interference with an arresting officer, one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of intoxication, and one count of failure to remain at the scene of the incident.