SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The suspect of an assault incident that took place in Salt Lake County on May 14 is thought to have been attempting to steal personal information by the victim of the event.

John Iten, 29, is currently facing one county of aggravated assault intended to produce loss of consciousness.

According to police documents, an officer with the South Salt Lake Police Department (SSLPD) was flagged down by a citizen in the parking lot of 491 East 3300 South when patrolling the area.

The officer divulged that he could see two other men in a physical altercation in the parking lot. One of the men, later identified as Iten, was allegedly attempting to flee in a vehicle.

As noted by police records, Iten initially met up with the victim to sell two iPhones. Iten allegedly produced a SIM card that the victim placed into his own phone. Law enforcement noted that the victim believed Iten used the SIM card to steal personal information from him. From there, an argument ensued.

When the victim indicated that he was going to call police, Iten allegedly attempted to flee. While the victim was trying to prevent Iten from leaving, Iten allegedly put both hands around the victim’s neck, placing his thumbs over the trachea and applying pressure.

The victim told officers that he was unable to breathe and became lightheaded. According to police documents, the victim then struck Iten in the head to escape from his grip, sustaining visible injuries as a result.

Police records state that Iten was a fugitive from federal probation when the incident occurred and had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant.

Iten has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.