SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz is excited to kick off the Salt Lake City Summer League 3v3 Tournament.

Registration is now open for the event, which will take place on 30 blacktop courts at Park Place adjacent to Vivint Arena on July 6.

The event grants individuals the opportunity to participate in 35 different recreational and competitive divisions. Categories include boys and girls from ages seven to 18 and men’s and women’s ages 19 and up.

The registration fee for team sign-ups is $150 for three to five players. According to tournament representatives, registration includes three games, entry into a single-elimination tournament, a T-shirt, and tickets to Day 2 of the Salt Lake City Summer League.

A trophy, tickets to a Utah Jazz game in October or November at Vivint Arena, and automatic entry into the Hoop It Up National Championships in Temple, Ariz. in Oct. will be awarded to the winning teams.

Various food and beverage vendors will be available at the venue to cater to every palette. Tournament check-in will begin at 8 a.m. with the competition kicking off at 9 a.m.

“The Salt Lake City Summer League 3v3 tournament aligns perfectly with the core of the Utah Jazz youth programs in encouraging people, regardless of age and ability, to participate and improve their skills,” said program director Nate Martinez. “Summer League is a fun atmosphere to celebrate the game and a unique opportunity to be a fan and a player.”

To register for the SLC Summer League 3v3 Tournament, click here.