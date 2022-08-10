SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students, staff and faculty in the Salt Lake City School District can soon ride public transit for free.

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) is partnering with the Salt Lake City School District, the Salt Lake Education Foundation and the Salt Lake City Corporation to offer free passes to ride the majority of UTA transit options.

Officials say 25,000 passes will be given to all Salt Lake City school district students, faculty, and staff at no cost.

The passes will be available starting in the 2022-2023 school year and can be used on UTA Buses, TRAX, the S-Line Streetcar, and UTA On Demand.

“This unprecedented partnership is, for the first time, making transit passes available throughout an entire school district, from grade school through high school,” says UTA. “Students and employees in the Salt Lake City School District to get to and from school, school activities and events, and anywhere else they may wish to travel.”

UTA hopes the “historic program” will provide a convenient and safe mode of transportation while also furthering the city’s goal of improving air quality.

The free passes will not be valid on FrontRunner, Ski Bus, paratransit or PC-SLC Connect, but UTA says riders can purchase an upgraded ticket when boarding these transit options.