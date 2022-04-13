SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three suspects are awaiting booking following a string of hit-and-run incidents that occurred in South Salt Lake in a stolen car.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said officers were dispatched to the area of 3334 S and 825 E on reports of a suspicious vehicle.

When an officer approached the suspect vehicle, the driver looked up and proceeded to drive away between the police cars behind him, striking a car near 900 E, causing it to spin out of control and injure the two occupants.

The suspect vehicle then drove through the Rancho Market parking lot and came out on 33rd S heading westbound. Officers approached the vehicle from behind at the 3300 S 700 E intersection where it stopped.

The driver of the suspect vehicle then blew through a red light, striking three more vehicles in the process. Two of the suspects then fled on foot while the third remained in the vehicle.

At this time, the suspects’ identities are not being released.