SALT LAKE COUNTY – The Salt Lake County Search and Rescue Team (SLCOSAR) successfully executed two separate rescue missions yesterday evening.

SLCOSAR was first dispatched to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon at 7:56 p.m. on reports of a hiker who had tried to climb up the falls but became stuck after realizing he could not descend the slick rock.

Prior to rescue crews arriving on scene, bystanders in the area had already taken the hiker down from his location.

SLCOSAR notes that teams on the mountain intercepted the patient and bystanders, and all parties walked back to the trailhead together.

Shortly after at 10:05 p.m., SLCOSAR members were called out to Yellow Fork Canyon in Herriman to locate a lost hiker.

According to SLCOSAR, the hiker had set out to explore the area earlier in the day, but darkness fell before she could make it back to the trailhead and she got lost as a result. After realizing that she wouldn’t be able to find her way off of the mountain, the hiker called 911 and SAR teams rerouted from Big Cottonwood Canyon to Yellow Fork Canyon.

An ATV team was deployed to the hiker’s location carrying food, water, warmth, and light. SLCOSAR notes that the ground team was able to intercept the hiker and bring her back to the SAR trailer. All teams made it off the mountain by midnight.