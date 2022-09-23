SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Board of Education has come to a decision on the state of Dr. Timothy Gadson III’s position of Superintendent of Salt Lake City School District following his stint of paid administrative leave.

The school board held an emergency meeting on Friday where they accepted Gadson’s resignation form his position as Superintendent, effective Oct. 1.

Representatives say that Gadson has agreed to continue to work with SLC School District as a consultant “through the term of his contract.”

Gadson was initially placed on paid administrative leave in July of 2022 for unknown reasons, roughly a year after being hired as the the school district’s superintendent.

A joint public statement from the Salt Lake City Board of Education and Dr. Timothy Gadson III concerning the matter reads as follows:

“Dr. Timothy Gadson asked the Board to accept his resignation from the position of Superintendent of the Salt Lake City School District, effective October 1st, citing personal reasons. While the Board agreed to accept his resignation, it has asked Dr. Gadson to remain on in the capacity of a consultant through the term of his contract, and Dr. Gadson has agreed to do so. He will be taking personal time next week while the parties finalize their agreement. Notwithstanding public speculation to the contrary, there has been no finding of any wrongdoing on the part of Dr. Gadson and no violation of law by either Dr. Gadson or the Salt Lake City School Board.”