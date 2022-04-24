SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Recent research conducted by The Wall Street Journal has revealed that Salt Lake City has the fourth hottest job market in all of America.

The top five hottest job markets in the U.S. are ranked as follows: Austin, Tex., Nashville, Tenn., Raleigh, N.C., Salt Lake City, and Jacksonville, Fla.

According to The Wall Street Journal, they measured five factors in 300 metropolitan areas to find the cities with the strongest job markets, including unemployment rates, labor-force participation rates, job growth, labor-force growth, and wage growth in 2021.

The Wall Street Journal notes that all of the top five cities are either the foundations of large universities, state capitals, or high-tech employers. Salt Lake City is home to all three.

Similarly, Provo, Utah’s tech hot spot, ranked second place for the hottest job markets in terms of smaller metropolitan areas.