SLC Police warn of police impersonation phone calls

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A scam involving an individual impersonating a Salt Lake City Police Detective is affecting the Salt Lake City community.

The scam consists of an impersonator telling the victim that they will have a lawsuit filed against them by the SLCPD if they do not make a payment.

When the individual refuses to pay, the scammer will repeatedly call back using a fake caller ID that reads “POLICE.”

These scammers will typically find information on their target through social media, using as much information as they can find in order to seem legitimate. In some cases, the scammer will claim that the person has an outstanding warrant or has missed jury duty.

According to the SLCPD, the recent report involves a caller using the real name of an SLCPD detective and giving unverified police information.

The Salt Lake City Police Department would like to remind community members that it does not call individuals and demand or request money under any circumstances.

Be wary of anyone cold-calling and asking you for a sudden payment, and please avoid posting any personal information on social media.