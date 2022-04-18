SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As police officers continue working to keep the streets of Utah safe, one precinct is reporting

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) recently discovered a bounty of illicit items after stopping a suspicious vehicle in the Ballpark neighborhood.

During officers’ search, they recovered drugs including heroin, cocaine, suspected fentanyl pills along with a realistic-looking BB gun, and cash.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

“We work hard to keep Salt Lakers safe from the dangers of guns and illegal drugs,” says SLCPD.

This bust comes after a recent seizure on April 12 where officers discovered two handguns, a high-capacity magazine, meth, cocaine and other drugs in Liberty Park. Two suspects were arrested and are potentially facing federal charges after that incident.

During the past month, SLCPD has released a quick rundown of the number of illegal goods they’ve confiscated from local perpetrators.

In March 2022, SLCPD recovered 137 stolen vehicles, seized $89,716.97 worth of illicit drugs and removed 27 handguns from local streets.

“Our police officers and detectives are doing a great job every day, and these numbers reinforce that,” officers say. “We’re taking guns and drugs off our streets and responding to calls for service as safely as possible. Great job!”