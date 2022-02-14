SLC police release identity of murdered U of U student

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released the identity of a University of Utah student who was found dead after her boyfriend told officials he injected her with heroin to “relieve her from suffering.”

Salt Lake City Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Zhifan Dong.

Dong was found dead at a hotel in downtown Salt Lake City on Feb. 11. The suspect was also present in the room at the time. Both the victim and the suspect are students at the University of Utah.

After investigating, 26-year-old Haoyu Wang was arrested in connection to the fatal incident.

Wang told police he killed the victim by injecting a lethal dose of heroin in her and then attempted to kill himself by reportedly injecting himself with drugs.

Wang also told police that he and his girlfriend intended on committing suicide together. He told them he ordered fentanyl and heroin on the dark web.

Wang has been arrested for murder and was booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

Taylor Randall, the President of the University of Utah has released a statement on Dong’s death saying:

“This past Friday, we received news of the tragic death of one of our own, Zhifan Dong. Zhifan was a first-year undergraduate student from Anyang, Henan, China. I want to express my deepest sympathy to Zhifan’s family, friends and loved ones. Zhifan’s family will travel to Salt Lake City in the coming days and at that time we will consult with them as to the most appropriate way to remember and honor Zhifan. Along with many other students from her native country, Zhifan was a participant in one of the U’s global programs, known as Utah Global, which helps immerse first-year international students in the academic and cultural life of the university. We extend our support during this difficult time to all of our international students, particularly her peers in the Utah Global program.”