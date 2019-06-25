SLC police: Please help in search for missing U student

NORTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – Hatch Park, in North Salt Lake, is where police say MacKenzie Lueck had a Lyft driver drop her off around 3 a.m. Monday.

She had just flown back to Salt Lake from her grandmother’s funderal.

“Mackenzie was met at Hatch Park by a driver in a vehicle. The Lyft driver left Mackenzie at the park, with that person, and stated that Mackenzie did not appear to be in any type of distress,” said Assistant Salt Lake City Police Chief Tim Doubt.

Many questions remain about Lueck’s disappearance.

“These questions include does Mackenzie have an alternate phone that she has used or is using. Who did Mackenzie meet in North Salt Lake City. Does Mackenzie have any social media accounts we don’t know about?” said Doubt.

Private investigator Rob Joseph says he is heeding the call of the police. He says he has found her profile on a dating website.

The site shows a 23-year-old kinesiology major from the University of Utah whose last activity on the site was one day before she disappeared.

“It appears she met somebody in the park in North Salt Lake, jumped in a vehicle, and has no longer been seen,” said Joseph.

Salt Lake City police wouldn’t confirm or deny if they’re pursuing this lead.

But they’ve set up a tip line at 801-799-4420.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: