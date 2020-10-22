SLC Police looking for suspect after two men shot at in parking lot of hardware store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a suspect after two men reported being shot at while walking in the parking lot of a hardware store in Salt Lake City early Thursday morning.

According to SLCPD Detective Michael Ruff, a call came in just after midnight on Thursday morning from an individual who said he and another male were being threatened by man while walking through in the parking lot of the Lowe’s at 1300 South 300 West.

While on the phone with 911, the man fired from the gun. The caller thought his friend had been shot in the back, but it was later determined no one was injured.

A shell casing was found in the parking lot.

Arriving officers spotted the man running into a nearby apartment complex and attempted to set up a perimeter. With the SLCPD K9 units and their handlers on leave, they were unable to use any police dogs for the search.

Described as a male black adult with a red sweatshirt and black pants and Ruff said due to the vague description, they have not been able to identify the suspect or locate him.