SLC police looking for missing, endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are looking for a man who they say has been missing since Jan. 11.
Police say David An, 63, was last seen in the area of 280 E 600 S in Salt Lake City. An is 5’8 and approximately 200 pounds.
An was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black baseball-style hat, carrying blue and brown suitcases. An has also been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, clinical depression, and schizoaffective disorder.
A more recent photo of An (on the right), shows him with short, gray hair.
Police say An hasn’t taken his medication in six days.
If you have information on An’s whereabouts, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-9988