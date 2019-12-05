SLC police looking for man suspected of several package thefts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of a suspect in several package thefts.

Phillip Shane Abeyta, 45, is suspected according to police of several package thefts, car prowls, and drug distribution across multiple areas.

Abeyta is said to be driving a green and tan Dodge Ram pickup truck with running boards with a temp tag on the back which police believe may also be stolen.

Police say the truck has a dent in the back bumper and chrome windscreens along the top edges of the side windows.

Abeyta reportedly has an active search warrant.

Anyone with information about Abeyta is asked to call police at 801-799-3000 and reference case #19-223364.

