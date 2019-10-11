SLC police looking for armed robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department needs help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect reportedly entered the Maverik at 1680 South Redwood Road on Friday, September 20.

Police say the suspect brandished a handgun during a robbery of the business.

The suspect is said to have left the scene in a silver and gold vehicle.

Courtesy: Salt Lake Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the suspect pictured above is advised to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 19-176896.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading: