SLC police looking for armed robbery suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department needs help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect reportedly entered the Maverik at 1680 South Redwood Road on Friday, September 20.

Police say the suspect brandished a handgun during a robbery of the business.

The suspect is said to have left the scene in a silver and gold vehicle.

Courtesy: Salt Lake Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the suspect pictured above is advised to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 19-176896.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

SLC mayoral candidates talk environment​ during debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "SLC mayoral candidates talk environment​ during debate"

DACA recipients petition to practice law in Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "DACA recipients petition to practice law in Utah"

El Paso mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 22 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 22 deaths"

Colon Hydrotherapy 4 Health's Sake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Colon Hydrotherapy 4 Health's Sake"

Senator Romney hosts roundtable discussion to get input on vaping issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Romney hosts roundtable discussion to get input on vaping issues"

Baker creates wedding cake in shape, size of deer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baker creates wedding cake in shape, size of deer"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories