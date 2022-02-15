SLC police identify six suspects in Blaire Leavitt murder case

The six suspects involved in the homicide investigation of Blaire Leavitt. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released a new suspect list connected to the 2019 homicide of 27-year-old Kathryn Blaire Leavitt.

Salt Lake City Police have identified the six suspects as: Katoa Pahulu, Lachelle Fiefia, Mapilivai Laulea, Timote Fonua, Tevita Kofutua and Sunia Cavazos. They say the suspects could be living in either in Utah or California.

Leavitt was shot and killed at a Salt Lake City apartment in July 2019 during a suspected burglary. The incident happened near the area of 1200 N. Redwood Road.

When police arrived, they discovered Leavitt with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she died due to her injuries.

No charges have been filed at this point, but detectives are “confident” that all six suspects were present or played some role in Leavitt’s death. Although police say only one of the suspects is responsible for her murder.

“One of these suspects pointed a handgun at her, pulled the trigger and fired the bullet that killed Miss Leavitt,” detectives say.

Authorities are also confident community members know more details that will point them in the right direction to solve the murder.

Leavitt’s mother spoke at the conference saying, “She was my only daughter. I implore you to do the right thing if you know anything about this case. I waited two and a half years for this day and I am not going to give up until all the suspects, all those cowards out there, have been brought to justice.”

Detectives say the case remains an ongoing, active investigation.

They’re asking anyone who may know information about the case to call the police at (801) 799-3000 and reference the Blaire Leavitt homicide case. Callers can remain anonymous.