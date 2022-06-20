SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have identified the suspect who allegedly stabbed three people during a party in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the suspect is Andreas Milovan Riveros, 18. The three victims were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.

Police say the stabbing happened at an apartment complex near 1700 West 1300 North around 9:32 p.m.

Witnesses say Riveros was “heavily intoxicated and using methamphetamine” while arguing with another partygoer. Police say Riveros was asked to leave after “making unwanted comments toward another guest.”

Authorities say the arguing parties were separated and Riveros left the party before returning while “holding knives in each of his hands.”

Police records say victims and witnesses tried disarming Riveros before he used the knives to “attack and lacerate three people.”

During the arrest, police say it was clear Riveros was heavily intoxicated and he remained uncooperative, becoming erratic and combative towards officers during a search. Authorities discovered methamphetamine hidden inside Riveros’ sock while searching him.

Police say he required the assistance of two officers to walk upright.

During questioning, police say Riveros told officers “multiple times that if he is released from jail, he is going to return to the scene and kill the people involved.” While investigating, police discovered Riveros forcefully stole a hoodie from a 13-year-old victim after he fled the scene of the stabbing.

Officers believe the suspect has “some form of undiagnosed mental illness” and “appears to become erratic and act impulsively.”

Riveros has been arrested on eight charges including aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of a controlled substance and intoxication.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.