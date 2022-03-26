SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake Police Department (SLCPD) Chief Mike Brown has released the following statement regarding the officer involved shooting that took place earlier this evening:

“Tonight, two of our officers found themselves facing great danger as they protected our community. I am grateful for their heroic actions. Our police officers reacted quickly and professionally to a public safety threat. Their actions demonstrated great courage and likely prevented any further injuries or violence in our community.”

Both of the officers involved in the shooting have since been placed on paid administrative leave as standard department procedure.

Anyone with photos, videos, or information on the case is encourage to contact the SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-54268.

ORIGINAL STORY: SLC officer-involved shooting leaves man dead

March 26, 2022 / 9:02 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has implemented the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol following a shooting.

The incident occurred at 5:52 p.m. near the area of 220 South Orange Street.

The suspect, now deceased, allegedly attempted to carjack one vehicle before successfully carjacking another. No community members were reportedly injured during either of those incidents.

The suspect then fled in the stolen vehicle, and at some point, shots were exchanged between officers and the suspect.

All officers involved are uninjured.

At this time, another local law enforcement agency is investigating the incident, while both Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall have been briefed of the event.