SLC mayoral candidates talk environment​ during Thursday’s debate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City mayoral candidates Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall shared their plans to tackle air quality and environmental concerns during Thursday night’s debate.

Roughly 100 people listened to what the next mayor of Salt Lake City had to say.

“We need to provide our residents a city that is sustainable. A city that is safe, and well managed as well,” said Escamilla.

“Salt Lake City rightfully places air quality as top of its priorities as residents and it is what compelled me into public service and what is my passion even today,” said Mendenhall.

The main topic involved air quality surrounding the inland port.

Luz Escamilla

Escamilla said, “One of the things we need to do right away is a health impact assessment now. And I wish the city would take that leadership now. Not tomorrow, not next year, now.”

Escamilla added she wants to continue to fight against the inland port being built.

Mendenhall believes the city needs to be at the table with state legislators.

Erin Mendenhall

“The environmental organizer in me wants to tell you we will stop this port, but I’ve been in city hall long enough now that I can’t honestly say that is a realistic path for us at this point,” Mendenhall said.

Both candidates say there needs to be an open line of communication with state lawmakers about the inland port. But, to deal with true air quality issues there needs to be an investment in infrastructure and public transportation.

If you didn’t make it to Thursday nights debate, this weekend on Inside Utah Politics, Chief Political Correspondent Glen Mills will sit down with the candidates and talk over all the environmental issues, inland port, state prison, and much more. That will begin on Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

