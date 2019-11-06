Live Now
SLC mayoral candidates make final push on Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s Election Day across the state. Candidates are competing for your vote to fill multiple positions including two candidates in a historic race for Salt Lake City mayor: State Senator Luz Escamilla and Salt Lake City Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall.

Volunteers are working hard to make history happen. If Luz Escamilla wins, she will become Salt Lake City’s first Latina mayor.

For that to happen, volunteers are working a last-minute push and making their final ‘get out the vote’ phone calls.

Volunteers with Luz Escamilla’s campaign spend their final hours calling and confirming voters who have pledged their support Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The state senator has spent the last few weeks debating her opponent, talking about issues from air quality, affordable childcare to fighting for equality.

During her campaign, she’s also spent a lot of time in the city’s west side, an area many consider to be underrepresented and one that Escamilla calls home.

“Historically, they don’t vote at the same rate as other parts of the city. But it’s my neighborhood. That’s where I live. I live in Rose Park. It’s been my community. I’ve been representing the State Senate for the last 11 years and I really trust them. It’s critical that you have this broader representation of Salt Lake City and all the voices, so we’re putting a lot of effort there,” said Escamilla.

Despite fighting bronchitis, Erin Mendenhall made one last push for votes Tuesday. She spent the final hours of Election Day knocking on doors and talking to constituents who have not cast their ballot.


Erin Mendenhall spent the afternoon knocking on doors and encouraging residents who haven’t voted to cast their ballots Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

She said that after spending six years on the Salt Lake City council, she feels ready to become the city’s next mayor. The issues she says she’s passionate about are air quality, housing, infrastructure, and job pay.

“It’s been an incredible experience for me. But I hope for the community to have a real discussion about the issues and how do we build solutions together. It’s not about me as a candidate. It’s really about the future of Salt Lake City and I’m humbled to be in the position that we are in,” said Mendenhall.

