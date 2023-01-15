SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the YouthCity Government will be volunteering for the 19th year in a row at the Utah Food Bank for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023.

75 – 100 volunteers will participate this year, helping to sort the food distribution, reorganize, sort through pallets of cereal, and put together food bags for senior citizens.

“My son and [Mayor Mendenhall’s] children are always there, helping us separate and store food,” Utah State Representative Angela Romero said. She has has worked for the city for 21 years, and watched this tradition grow.

Romero said that the most important thing about this event was to educate Utah about food insecurity.

“Our community is still struggling with inflation and coming out of COVID-19. This is our opportunity to give back by participating with the Food Bank,” Romero said.

Hunger is a constant threat to Utahns, with one in 11 people facing hunger every year. Utah Food Bank has worked for over 118 years to fight food deprivation.

Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank delivered distributed 56.1 million meals to families and individuals in need–that’s about 67.3 million pounds of food and goods.

If you’d like to get involved to help fight hunger, the mayor’s office is asking people to donate to the Food Bank.

“Whether it’s one dollar or three or four, it allows the Food Bank to buy in bulk and gives them a chance to be sensitive of the food individuals eat,” Romero said.