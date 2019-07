SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – There’s an open seat to lead Utah’s capital city, and the opportunity is drawing a crowded field.

Eight candidates are in the running to be Salt Lake City’s next mayor. Former city councilman Stan Penfold is one of them.

He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his background, why he thinks he’s the best person for the job and his views on the big issues.