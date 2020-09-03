SLC Mayor calls homelessness ‘the most pressing and poignant issue in Salt Lake City everyday’

In this Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, photo, Salt Lake City mayoral candidate Erin Mendenhall talks about the next stage of her campaign after finishing with the most votes in the partial results from the primary election held a day earlier, in Salt Lake City. Democrats Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall face off in the Nov. 5 election. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mayor Erin Mendenhall says homelessness “is the most pressing and poignant issue in Salt Lake City every day.”

In a sit-down interview with ABC4 News, Mayor Mendenhall speaks on claims from some of the residents and business owners of the Ballpark neighborhood.

“I represented that area for six years on the city council so these are conversations I’ve been having over seven to eight years with this very same neighborhood,” she said.

Those same conversations are gaining new momentum as the calls for the city to do more about the unsheltered people gathering in this community increases.

“I think what’s happening in this area is that we’re getting a lot of unsheltered people who’ve been displaced from different circumstances,” said Amy J. Hawkins, the Ballpark Community Council Chair.

Hawkins says the installation of a pair of port-a-potties back in July is partially to blame.

The Mayor addresses that. “I think it’s important to know that there was human waste happening on doorsteps of houses, sidewalks, businesses and that is a serious health issue obviously for the community,” said Mendenhall.

To help alleviate conditions, Mendenhall says a two-phase program is being established called Community Commitment Program.

The first stage is a 12-week planned cleanup of public spaces in areas where the homeless gather.

“This is enhanced cleaning, power washing,” said Mendenhall. “It may be deployment of garbage cans.”

The second phase will consist of connecting people in need to resources to get them off the streets. The phase includes “bringing the judicial system out, so they can take care of warrants on the spot, and also offering whatever housing and detox assistance they may be eligible for.”