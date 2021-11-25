SLC man in custody after alleged assault on officers during arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted officers while they were attempting to place him under arrest Wednesday morning.

Justin Dougherty, 38, was arrested with two misdemeanor counts for assaulting an officer, interference with an arresting officer, and violating a protective order.

Police were originally responding to reports of an abduction taking place shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on scene and made contact with Dougherty, he began running, police said.

Once taken to the ground by police, Dougherty started resisting and punching officers. At one point, Dougherty kicked an officer in the face, arresting documents say.

Once Dougherty was taken into custody, police discovered that he had a protective order from the woman he was with.