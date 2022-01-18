Former SLC board member facing up to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to two felony counts involving child pornography.

Joel Lehi Organista, 29, of Salt Lake City has pleaded guilty to two felony counts related to the production and transportation of child pornography in federal court on Jan. 10, court records state.

Organista admitted to owning a Dropbox account which he used to download between 10 and 150 images of prepubescent children. Officials say he also admitted to using Snapchat to contact minor children and soliciting them to perform sexual acts for him via video chat, with one incident involving a 13-year-old.

Officials say the case began in January 2021 after law enforcement received multiple tips that devices and accounts attributed to Organista were receiving and downloading images containing child pornography.

A search warrant was issued and at Organista’s residence in June 2021 and he has been in custody since then.

Prosecutors have recommended a 15-year sentence in federal prison for Organista, who also faces a maximum possible sentence of a lifetime of supervised release after his prison term is served.

Organista’s sentencing is set for May of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories