SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A South Salt Lake man is facing nine first-degree felony charges after allegedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of 14 between January of 2013 and September of 2018.

The suspect, 22-year-old Iman H. Musse, is facing two counts of rape of a child, four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and three counts of sodomy upon a child.

In an interview with the victim, she stated that Musse allegedly began abusing her by showing her pornography and telling her that he would like to do those things to her one day. From there, police records state that the abuse grew worse and occurred almost daily.

In speaking with law enforcement, the victim noted that Musse would allegedly threaten to get her in trouble if she did not perform the sexual acts and that if she would “go along with it, she would not get hit.”

When interviewed by officers from the Unified Police Department, Musse allegedly denied touching or mistreating the victim, and stated that “he does not remember doing anything and he wouldn’t have done anything like this to that girl.”

At this time, Musse is being held without bail until further notice.