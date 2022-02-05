SLC man charged with manslaughter claims ‘Satan made me do it’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Feb. 4, Charles Anthony Petrie has pleaded guilty to killing his stepfather.

The 34-year-old Salt Lake resident stabbed his stepfather, Johnny Postlethwait, who was lying in his bed in Jan. 2018.

As part of a plea deal, Petrie pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and possession of a dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony, as a reduction of his initial charge of murder, a first-degree felony. Petrie’s was able to have his charges altered due to concern for mental health issues he was experiencing during the time of the incident.

According to court documents, Petrie was urged to kill his stepfather by the delusion that Postlethwait “was Satan” and that God had instructed him to kill Satan.

The declaration of probable cause states that Petrie arrived home late the evening before the homicide and proceeded to have a verbal argument with Postlethwait. Petrie’s brother claims that, after the fight, his brother complained about his stepfather and made a comment about “shanking” or “sticking” him.

Despite this comment, Petrie was reported as acting ‘normal’ on the day of the event by both his brother and his mother, joking around with family members and baking cookies with his nephew.

Following their seemingly average morning, Petrie’s brother and nephew left him alone to go to the basement. After hearing screams and sounds of struggles coming from upstairs, Petrie’s brother ran into his parents’ bedroom to find Petrie kneeling on the bed over Mr. Postlethwait.

After moving Petrie away from his stepfather, his brother noticed the knife buried in Mr. Postlethwait’s side. He then ordered Petrie out of the room and dialed 9-1-1 as Mr. Postlethwait removed the knife from his side.

During the time of the incident, Petrie was on probation for an aggravated assault charge he received prior to the manslaughter of his stepfather.