SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department arrested 36-year-old Brent Haggard today. Haggard is accused of attempted aggravated murder of a family member.

SLCPD responded to a domestic disturbance on July 2, at the victim’s home near Liberty Park. Officers found a 65-year-old man covered in blood. Paramedics took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Reportedly the man is in stable condition at this time.

Officers discovered the suspect, Haggard, had visited the house and began attacking his future stepfather. He fled the scene before officers arrived.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned Haggard had fled to Great Falls, Montana. He was found by Great Falls Police Department and SLCPD worked with authorities there to get the suspect returned to Utah.

Haggard was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of Attempted Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Burglary, and Aggravated Assault.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds our community of the resources available to support survivors of domestic violence in Utah.

The Salt Lake City Police Department encourages anyone who has experienced Domestic Violence to call us at 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.