SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An individual has been arrested after allegedly assaulting someone with a taser on June 5.

Thomas Trueba, 34, is facing one count of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and one count of Theft.

Earlier today, an officer with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist an ambulance with an individual who was reportedly running into traffic and had flagged down a fire engine.

According to police records, the individual found to be the victim in this case told fire personnel that he had been assaulted by Trueba with a taser. The victim explained that he was attempting to retrieve his car keys from Trueba when the two began arguing. From there, Trueba allegedly took out the taser, activated it, and tased the victim’s neck several times while he was on the ground.

Police documents state that based on the area of affliction, officers believed that a substantial risk of death or further serious bodily injury existed.

Records state the Trueba also robbed the victim of his cell phone and car keys during the altercation.

After being assaulted, the victim fled the area and told officers that “he was in fear for his safety and did not believe that he was safe near (Trueba).”

Trueba has since been booked into Salt Lake County jail on the charges previously stated.