SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is officially out of the running for the GOP convention taking place in 2024.

At this time, the Republican National Committee (RNC) will choose between Milwaukee and Nashville for the convention’s location.

The Hill noted that though Salt Lake City was originally being considered for the Republican party’s convention site, it did not make the running due to not having the availability to host the event as a result of scheduled renovations to its arena. However, there may be more to the party’s reasoning as to why they excluded SLC from their list of options.

According to Politico, the committee’s audience watched in “aghast” when SLC’s local weatherman took the floor at the host committee’s luncheon. The entire audience was alarmed when he began showing footage of ping-pong ball-sized hail and floodwaters surging through the city as trash bins floated along the streets.

Additionally, Politico mentioned how Utah’s strict liquor laws would put restrictions on the committee’s boozy events held hand-in-hand with official convention business. Though Governor Cox was thought to be agreeable in temporarily dialing back the rigid drinking laws, Salt Lake City is no longer thought to be a suitable convention site.