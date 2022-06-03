SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is hosting a gun buyback program next Saturday so people who don’t want or need their guns anymore can get rid of them in a safe place, no questions asked. They say this is just one step to reduce gun violence.

“There’s something inherently wrong in our nation,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Leaders were brought to tears talking about gun violence, saying something needs to change.

“No excuses, it’s time for action,” said Senator Derek Kitchen.

Mendenhall emphasized the message that enough is enough.

“The ease of access to weapons for people who intend to commit a mass shooting is too easy,” Mendenhall said.

That’s why next Saturday, June 11, Salt Lake City will host a gun buyback program, at the Salt Lake City public safety building starting at 11 a.m.

The program will award the first 200 people $50 gift cards for returning firearms and $100 gift cards for returning assault rifles.

“It’s an opportunity to get firearms that aren’t wanted anymore off the street which is one less firearm that can be used in a crime against somebody,” Salt Lake City Police Captain Charli Goodman said.

Leaders hope the program will give people a chance to anonymously get rid of unwanted guns, for whatever reason.

“This is a completely voluntary program, no questions asked, no identification needed,” Mendenhall said.

Kitchen says additional measures should follow, including his bill to raise the minimum age to buy a gun in Utah from 18 to 21.

“We already have that in place for alcohol, tobacco, you can’t even rent a car until you’re 25,” said Kitchen. “We shouldn’t allow children, young people that are still developing to go buy an automatic rifle and harm our children while they’re supposed to be learning.”

Leaders at the event also called for additional state and federal gun control laws along with mental health care so no one feels unsafe in schools, grocery stores, or churches.

“These are simple activities that should be protected,” said Kitchen. “If we can’t do them, then we don’t have freedom in our country.”