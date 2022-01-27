SLC issues RFI over city-owned Fleet Block, taking suggestions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has announced an issuance of a Request for Information (RFI) regarding the city-owned Fleet Block located at 850 South and 300 West.

The property is 8.75 acres and covers nearly an entire block of land.

The city is seeking to branch out from its many active urban landfill projects in the development of this plot. Instead, the city is devoted to leading an open, inclusive, and transparent process for the improvement of the Fleet Block to ensure they implement something that reflects the community’s values as a whole.

“The Fleet Block is nearly nine acres of underutilized land in our capital city,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “While the block has been a vacant eyesore for years, it has recently become a site of layered meanings. We want to see the site become a useful asset to our community that remains true to the community-building focus that has become associated with it – all while creating something beautiful and impactful in ways that the current use of the property isn’t,” Mendenhall continued.

The Fleet Block was originally used for industrial purposes since at least 1911 and has most recently been used as a Salt Lake City fleet vehicle repair and storage facility. The building was used briefly in 2020 for a community grief center after an uproar of police brutality, protests, and a call for social change.

The Fleet Block is located in the Granary District. The City intends to preserve the diverse and creative character of the neighborhood while including aspects of ensured safety for the historically marginalized residents.

“The Fleet Block holds some great opportunities for the City. We look forward to hearing responses from community members who are able to help us further realize the great potential this block has to grow and become a unique asset for the city while including the diversity and character of those who live and work here. We are excited about engaging with the local community to make the block thrive,” said Salt Lake City Council Chair Dan Dugan.

Not only will the project be an excellent execution of urban architecture and design, but it will additionally produce community-focused benefits pertaining to social and economic inclusion. These assets include an opening of public space to promote gatherings and freedom of expression, the incorporation of art as well as a place to build neighborhood identity, express community values, and heighten awareness of social issues.

For more information or to submit a suggestion for the RFI, click here.