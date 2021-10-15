SLC hotel lands in the top 15 for the West, new report says

(ABC4) – The Readers’ Choice Awards are here! Every year, Conde Nast Traveler readers rate their top American hotels for the Southwest and West. This year, a Salt Lake City hotel secured a spot in the top 3.

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Salt Lake City beat out its 10 other competitors with a score of 99.08/100.

If you’ve gotten the opportunity to step foot inside of the hip and historic 235-room boutique hotel, which is individually designed with different accents to match each visitors’ vibe, you’ll find yourself in the middle of the valley and understand why travelers picked this top spot.

Aside from featuring two award-winning culinary destinations, the downtown location places travelers just minutes away from the Vivint Arena, Hogle Zoo, and Ensign Peak Trail; if you’re looking to explore the outdoors during the spring and summer seasons.

With winter approaching, you’ll be just an hour away from 10 world-class ski resorts. If skiing isn’t your forte, feel free to gaze at the snow-capped mountains from your comfy hotel room.

The Kimpton has landed a spot in the Readers Choice Awards in 2017, 2019, and now 2021.

(This is not a sponsored post)