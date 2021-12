SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, Dec. 27, fire crews responded to a call of a fuel pump fire.

Crews arrived on scene at the Chevron on Redwood Road and North Temple around 9 a.m.

The crew’s rapid response to the situation reduced any potential damage and halted any further fire spread.

Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire Department

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.