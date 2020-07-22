SLC Fire officials are proactive ahead of Pioneer Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Fireworks are once again legal until July 25 in honor of Pioneer Day.

Salt Lake City Fire officials were handing out firework safety flyers in the Ensign Peak and Capitol Hill neighborhoods educating people about the dangers.

“Be safe, fireworks are legal for these next four days,” Chief Karl Lieb said. “You have to take into account what’s around you and what you’re doing”.

Although fireworks are legal in parts of Salt Lake, Ensign Peak is not one of them.“We get a lot of people up here setting off fireworks,” resident Gordon Wilson said.

Wilson says the reminder is aimed toward people who don’t live on this hill.

“Grass is very dry and we have people up there who are lighting sparklers and we had one person up there with fire batons,” Wilson said.

According to the Utah Department of Natural, Resources fireworks have sparked 50 wildfires statewide.

One of those fires on Ensign Peak over the weekend. Wilson captured the flames and smoke from his front door.

Wilson urges his neighbors to be on high alert.

“Call the police non-emergency so if they see someone acting irresponsibly we can get someone up here quickly,” Gordon said.

Officials say there will be added patrolling in this neighborhood over the weekend. People found breaking the law could be fined upwards of $1,000.