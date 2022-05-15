SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is calling upon members of the community to help identify the suspect of a fatal stabbing that occurred on the evening of May 14.

According to police records, the investigation began at 9:25 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the area of 1650 South State Street on reports of a stabbing incident.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim of the incident with critical injuries. The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition where they died despite life-saving efforts.

SLCPD notes that detectives with the SLCPD’s Homicide Squad and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene to investigate.

At this time, no arrests have been made, there is no suspect information to be released, and the events leading up to the stabbing are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case, photos, or video footage has been asked to contact the SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-89086.