SALT LAKE CITY (UTAH) – Although Utah isn’t necessarily known as the food capital of America, there are some hidden gems spread out across the Beehive State. With local joints ranging from authentic Mexican cuisine offerings like Red Iguana to classic diner delicacies found at Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, there is bound to be something for everyone.

Though delicatessens aren’t exactly abundant, it’s no secret that we Utahns are suckers for a good sub, judging by the surplus of sandwich chains prominent throughout the area. In a recent report, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best deli in every state. Salt Lake City’s very own Caputo’s Market & Deli ranked No. one in Utah.

Caputo’s, located at 314 West 300 South, is a gourmet deli well known for its wide array of quality meats, cheeses, and chocolates, along with massive sandwiches. These monster subs take on all different kinds of personas, from the basics like the all-American turkey, to Italian classics like the hot pastrami and meatball sub.

“Love the selection of cheeses for a wide range of flavors and price points here, some local and some out of the city,” Eat This, Not That! noted a reviewer saying. “World chocolates also deliver a wide variety of interesting flavors. The workers are very good at their jobs.” Another wrote that “the market is a great place to find specialty food items and to curb cravings for fancier foods.”

To check out Caputo’s full menu, click here.