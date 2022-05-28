SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A hiker has been rescued after being injured en route.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team (SLCSAR) was dispatched to the area at 4:20 p.m. on reports of a hiker with lower leg injuries. The hiker had reportedly fallen while trying to cross a river.

SLCSAR responded to the scene where four teams were already deployed to the hiker’s location.

According to SLCSAR, the hiker was put onto a litter and was carried down to the mountain’s parking lot where SLCSAR handed them off to the Unified Fire Authority (UFA). All teams made if off of the mountain by 6:30 p.m.

SLCSAR representatives note that trails are going to be slick and muddy following the recent rainfall, and caution should be taken when recreating in the backcountry this weekend.