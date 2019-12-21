Live Now
SLC celebrates completion of $3 million reconstruction project

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, Salt Lake City celebrated the completion of a major reconstruction project.

The $3 million projects between 950 East and 1300 East started in May.  

Providing a long list of improvements including new underground sewer and storm drain pipes, raised crosswalks and improved gutters, Mayor Jackie Biskupski says this project is about more than just fixing the road.

“[It’s about] safety for all. Improving access for business, integrating art, creating trail connections,” she said.

The next phase of the 900 South and 9-line trail projects is expected to begin in 2021 and extend from 900 East to 900 West.

