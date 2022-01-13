SLC carjacking suspect arrested, used ‘realistic looking’ BB gun on victim

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man who is accused of using a ‘realistic-looking’ BB gun to commit a carjacking.

Around 9:36 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the area of 900 West 1300 South after a victim reported that a man threatened him with a gun and stole his car.

During the investigation, information led officers to the area of 900 South Redwood Road where they were able to locate the stolen car.

Police identified 24-year-old Paulo Saseve as the carjacking suspect and arrested him. A realistic-looking BB gun was found at the time of Saseve’s arrest.

Saseve was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person.