SLC auto-ped crash leaves man hospitalized, police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating an auto-ped crash that left a man seriously injured on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police say the victim is a 37-year-old man. No further details of his identity have been released.

Police say the crash happened near 5200 W Amelia Earhart Drive around 2:44 a.m. Authorities believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The man was found with multiple serious head injuries when officers arrived at the scene. He was found lying in the roadway.

Officials transported the victim to a local hospital for injury treatment where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with police. The accident cause is still being determined, but officers did not witness any signs of driver impairment. SLCPD Crime Lab technicians are also aiding in the investigation.

If anyone has more information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22–23333.