SLC asking for public comment on new street and intersection designs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is asking residents to provide comments on the final public review period of a design guide which includes multiple streets and intersections.

Based on 5,000 previous public comments, people in Salt Lake City have indicated that they want streets that prioritize people by design: safer, more comfortable, more human-scale streets, a press release from the Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office explains.

This new design guide does just that. It refocuses the design of streets on people with smaller, safer, and slower streets. The guide includes 17 street typology designs, nine intersection typologies, and a typology assignment street map.

“Streets are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods, and we need everyone’s voice included in how we design them,” said Tom Millar, the Typologies Design Guide’s project manager with the City’s Transportation Division. “Street design affects all of our behaviors and decisions — how safe we feel; where we choose to or can live; how we get around; how easy it is to get to the doctor; whether our kids walk or bike to school; and our physical, environmental, and economic health. Great streets are designed for everyone, and shaping great streets is fundamental to shaping great livable cities.”

Here are the steps you can take to ensure your voice is heard:

Step 1: View the 17 revised street designs

Step 2: Look up your streets and provide comments in the map

Step 3: Read the Design Guide, including new intersection typologies

Step 4: Take the online survey



To view the design guide and provide your feedback, click here.

Following the final public review period, comments will be reviewed and possibly incorporated into the final first edition of the Street and Intersection Typologies Design Guide. The guide will be used to assist planners, designers, the public, and their representatives to better imagine, design, adjust and maintain streets for all people of all ages and all abilities, a press release said.

The city is giving the public until Nov. 30 to provide comments.