SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The suspect of a fatal stabbing incident that occurred earlier this month in Salt Lake County was officially charged for his crimes on May 25.

Kevin Tommy Neal, 36, has been charged with one count of Murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of Obstruction of Justice, a second-degree felony, in relation to the death of Trevor Francis Bellaccomo.

Neal’s crimes date back to May 14 when officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) were dispatched to the Arby’s parking lot located at 1650 South State Street on reports of a man who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, an officer found Bellaccomo lying in the parking lot bleeding from a stab wound to his neck and was unresponsive. Police determined that Bellaccomo was stabbed nine times. Fire personnel arrived on the scene and transported Bellaccomo to Intermountain Medical Care, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Officers located the initial crime scene outside of Resolute Tattoo shop just north of the Arby’s restaurant at 1626 South State Street. According to police records, a large pool of blood was discovered outside of the tattoo parlor.

Video surveillance footage shows Bellaccomo being attacked as he was walking towards the alleyway which accessed the venue’s back parking lot. Bellaccomo and Neal were seen fighting for some time on the ground before Bellaccomo got up and ran towards the Arby’s, bleeding heavily.

A witness told police that as they were walking towards the alleyway to the Arby’s parking lot they saw a large man covered in blood, later identified as Neal, who allegedly said, “I just stabbed somebody. I gotta get out of here.”

According to police records, officers found a bloody white t-shirt inside a burn barrel in the courtyard west of Resolute Tattoo, as well as a box of rubber gloves, a bloody knife, a spiked dog collar with blood on the spikes, and two bloody rubber gloves in a trash can in the parking lot of Resolute.

At this time, Neal is being held without bail until further notice.