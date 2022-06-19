SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The stormy weather filling the sky today has created dangerous conditions for travelers.

Representatives of the Salt Lake City International Airport (SLCIA) has reported that there are some flight delays and cancellations due to the high winds.

SLCIA notes that some departures have been delayed about 30 minutes, while five outbound flights and six inbound flights have been canceled.

Passengers have been advised to check with their airline regarding delays and cancellations.

