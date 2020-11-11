Skyridge High School to move to hybrid learning due to COVID-19

LEHI, Utah ( ABC4 News) Skyridge High School has announced that it will be moving to a hybrid learning model for the next two weeks due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among those related to the school.

The school made the announcement in a letter to parents Tuesday evening.

Here is a breakdown of how the adapted schedule will work:

According to a letter from the school sent out to parents, students whose last names begin with letters A-K will attend in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays, while students who last names beginning with letters L-Z will attend in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays.

Wednesdays will remain a remote learning day for all students, the school said.

The full schedule can be seen below

MTECH classes will continue with their regular schedule and UVU Distance Learning will follow the same hybrid model as Skyridge High, according to a letter from the school.

If there are multiple Skyridge High students that have different last names, those households will be allowed to choose one track so that these students can attend classes together, a letter from the school said.

According to Skyridge High School, the bus schedule for in-person learning will remain unchanged.

The school said they would provide an update on meal collection for students as it becomes available.

No extracurricular activities will be allowed at the school until at least November 23, according to a letter sent out to parents.

“We appreciate your patience as we do our best to preserve student learning during these unprecedented times. We are so grateful for our amazing teachers and their ability to meet the constant changes and challenges associated with the worldwide pandemic,” the school said in a letter.

