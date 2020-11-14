Skyridge High School principal releases statement on bullying incident video posted online

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – The principal of Skyridge High School, Dr. Joel Perkins, released a statement Saturday about a bullying incident that happened on October 23rd.

The statement was sent to students and parents of Skyridge High School and posted on the High school’s Facebook page.

In the statement the Dr. Perkins emphasized that the focus at Skyridge from the beginning has been to “create a school where all feel included, involved, and connected to our school.”

Dr. Perkins also expressed sadness over watching the video and condemned violence in any form, stating that it was unacceptable. The principal also added that some of the information out there is incomplete and incorrect.

The statement was released in an effort to clear up misinformation that may be circulating about the incident.

You can read the full statement below:

The 36-second clip of the incident was posted on Instagram by someone who is said to be a Skyridge football player.

The clip shows a young man confronting a fellow student on campus on October 23rd. During their conversation, a third person sucker punches the victim from behind, breaking his glasses. The first teen then punches him in the face as he stumbles backward.

The Lehi Police Department has taken action and say this is a “closed case”.