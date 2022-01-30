Skier rescued from ‘the needle’ in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Jan. 30, the Utah Department of Public Safety (UDPS) received a call from Salt Lake County Search and Rescue at around 4:20 p.m. 

The call was informing UDPS of a skier who was stuck in an area in the backcountry of Little Cottonwood Canyon referred to as “the needle”. The skier was stuck in a situation where they found themselves unable to travel up or down. 

“The needle” gets its name for being a very steep section of North Thunder Mountain. 

Authorities have since reported that they were able to position a rescuer above the skier to lower down rescue equipment. 

The skier has been transferred to Snowbird, where officials reported signs of hypothermia but no injuries. 

