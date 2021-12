SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An emergency flight rescue has been called for a 33-year-old man skiing at Solitude Resort on Tuesday.

The Unified Police Department (UPD) says the man was skiing out of bounds when the accident happened.

Authorities report that he is in serious condition and has a broken leg at this time.

Ski Patrol is trying to transport him to a location where Life Flight is able to pick him up.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.