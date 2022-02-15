Skier dies in Snowbasin Resort accident

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A skier has died after an accident at Snowbasin Resort.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 35-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities say the fatal incident happened on Feb. 11 when the skier struck a pole before hitting a tree.

The skier was on a trip with friends at the time.

Ski patrol responded to the scene and attempted lifesaving measures on the unresponsive skier.

Final details on the man’s cause of death will be released after a finished medical examiner’s report.